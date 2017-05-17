Wellington Access Radio switches frequencies

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 17:55

Wellington’s community access broadcaster has switched radio frequencies to 106.1FM. After serving Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Porirua for three decades on 783AM, the switch to FM opens up greater listening opportunities for the Wellington region.

Station Manager Kristen Paterson says broadcasters and listener are excited about the new frequency.

"It’s been a great opportunity to refresh the station with new energy. We’ve been ahead of the curve in terms of podcasting and online streaming, so it’s fantastic to have the opportunity to launch an FM frequency, too."

The regional frequency 106.1FM was granted by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage. Wellington Access Radio is supported by annual funding from NZ on Air.

To compliment the frequency launch, a visual rebrand has been carried out by local artist and designer Kerry Ann Lee. The station also has recently redesigned its website and an app is due to be launched in coming months. Volunteers are even mucking in to give the studios a new coat of paint.

Wellington Access Radio broadcasts a mix of diversity and community content, serving ethnicity, language, disability, gender, sexuality, religious and spiritual beliefs, alongside local arts and culture and NZ music. The station serves Wellington, the Hutt Valley, and Porirua.

Programmes are made by volunteer broadcasters from 10 years old through to octogenarians, and everything in between. The broadcast is also available as a live stream at accessradio.org.nz, and all programmes are podcast on the site.

Wellington Access Radio is a member of the Association of Community Access Broadcasters.