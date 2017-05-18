What does it take to be a manga star?

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 10:15

Based on the hit Japanese manga series from the same creative team responsible for Death Note, comes the live-action film adaptation of BAKUMAN

Manga artist Moritaka Mashiro knows drawing manga can be the death of you, having witnessed his uncle work himself to an early grave. He is determined to avoid the path his uncle walked, but despite being a gifted illustrator he spends his days drifting along in mediocrity.

One day, class genius and aspiring manga writer Akito asks Moritaka if he wants to join forces. The pair work tirelessly day and night to realise their dream of creating a manga series, but can they beat their rival, get the girl and achieve their ultimate goal of becoming number one in the cut-throat world of manga?

BAKUMAN will screen at Massey University’s Auckland campus at Albany on Wednesday June 7. The monthly Japanese films play on the first Wednesday of the month, at 6.15pm. Preceding the main feature is a short documentary on life and culture in Japan, which starts at 6pm. Unless specified, the films are screened in the Atrium Round Room on the ground floor of the Atrium Building. There is free parking available on campus.

BAKUMAN is rated PG - Parental Guidance recommended for younger viewers.

Director: Hitoshi Ohne

Running time: 120 minutes