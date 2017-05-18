A new tale for rescued kitten

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 11:59

Dunedin’s most famous cat is about to become even more so with his very own book.

Bruce’s tale very nearly didn’t start at all. A year and a half ago, Kathryn van Beek discovered the bedraggled one-day old kitten alone on a footpath.

She fed him around the clock and named him after that other famous orphan, Bruce Wayne.

"I enlisted the help of Otago Polytechnic Veterinary Nursing student, Carol Smith. She fed him while I was at work. Bruce and I couldn’t have done it without her!" says Kathryn.

The tiny kitten’s story went viral; he now has more than 30,000 Facebook fans from all over the world who hang on his every photo and exploit.

Kathryn (now Bruce’s human) has now written and illustrated a children’s picture book Bruce Finds a Home.

The 18 hand-drawn illustrations reflect Bruce’s neighbourhood - Port Chalmers, Dunedin.

Kathryn’s giving a sneak preview to the children of Port Chalmers Primary School on Wednesday 24 May to celebrate the launch of a Kickstarter to help fund the book’s publication. There will also be a launch event at Startup Space that evening.

"New Zealanders love cats. In fact, we average 1.8 cats per household," says Kathryn. "Bruce Finds a Home reflects the affection that children (and grown-ups) have for our furry companions".

The Kickstarter campaign will allow people to pre-order copies of the hardcover book for $20. There’s a range of rewards for those who pledge, including custom illustrations and even Bruce’s ‘pawtograph’! People can also choose to donate copies to The Animal Rescue Network, a charitable trust dedicated to helping stray and abandoned cats and kittens.