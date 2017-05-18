Grammy winning Deep Forest live in New Zealand

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 14:12

The legendary Grammy award winning Deep Forest (France) will be playing one show only on his first trip to New Zealand. Deep Forest will be headlining a brand new day festival to be held on the lawn of Corban Estate Art Center in Henderson. Other music artists on the day include Gaudi (Italy/UK), and many more to be announced. The musical selection is designed to make this event stand out from the norm and will have a definite flavor, flow and journey to it. This is a family friendly event and we encourage families to bring their children. Under 14’s will be free to enjoy the experience with their parents.

The event will feature one of the most beautiful stages ever made in New Zealand and an art filled environment that will light up when the sun goes down. Aum Productions is becoming known for its extravagant visual productions, sound quality and attention to detail. AUM The Electric Garden will be no exception.

December 2nd 2017 - Corban Estate Art center on the lawn - 2pm - 10pm - tickets www.aum.co.nz