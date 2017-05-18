Satirical comedy about Royals not in breach of broadcasting standards - BSA

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 15:25

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has not upheld a complaint that four episodes of a satirical comedy series, The Windsors, breached broadcasting standards. The show parodied the British Royal Family and was classified Adults Only, and broadcast after 8.30pm on TVNZ 1.

The Authority acknowledged the form of satirical humour in The Windsors may be seen by some as crude due to the language and sexual material, and may not be to everyone’s liking.

However, the Authority found that humour and satire are important and valued forms of expression, and said the right to freedom of expression includes the right to satirise public figures, including heads of state.

"The episodes were clearly highly satirical. They were intended to provide humour and entertainment to viewers by referring to, and giving satirical commentary on, topical events involving the British Royal Family," the Authority said.

The Authority found The Windsors did not exceed audience expectations of an AO-classified satirical comedy series. The series had an AO classification, featured a pre-broadcast warning, had an exaggerated, over-the-top comedic style, and was broadcast after 8.30pm in the AO timeband. These contextual factors informed viewers of the likely content of the show, which would enable them to make a different viewing choice. The Authority therefore found that the episodes did not breach the good taste and decency standard.

The Authority also did not uphold the complaint under the law and order, discrimination and denigration and privacy standards.