Youth Arts Festival coming to West Auckland

VIBE Youth Arts Festival 2017 is coming to Corban Estate Arts Centre on Saturday 3 June, as part of Youth Week 2017.
Featuring internationally acclaimed DJ SPELL, the festival will include a variety of activities, workshops, street art, exhibitions, and live performances.
"Vibe is led by young people and many youth organisations and high school students are collaborating to produce a rich event that reflects the interests, concerns and youth cultures of West Auckland," says Martin Sutcliffe, Director at Corban Estate Arts Centre.
The festival will bring together youth organisations, such as Zeal, McLaren Park Henderson South,Ranui 135, Kākano Youth Arts Collective, Mixit, the Crescendo Trust of Aotearoa and more from all over West Auckland.
