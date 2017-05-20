NZer hits red carpet in Cannes with award win

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 14:31

A New Zealand film maker's documentary will screen during the Cannes Film Festival after receiving a world peace award this week.

William Watson, orginally from Hawke’s Bay but now an Auckland resident. Will have his documentary, Haka and Guitars, has been chosen as Best World Peace Documentary as part of the New Generation in Action's (a United Nations supported NGO) Artisan Festival International World Peace Initiative which will be screened on Sunday during the Cannes Film Festival.

The documentary is centred around the bloody 10-year civil war in Bougainville in which a New Zealand peacekeeping mission led by Brigadier Roger Mortlock achieved peace through cultural understanding.

Watson is incredibly excited to be chosen for the award and to be able to play his documentary, which took 12 years to make with very little funding, during the biggest film festival in the world.

"It’s every director’s dream to be able to play their movie at Cannes and I’m really excieted that mine will play at the Palais, the greatest cinema in the world.

"The story is really powerful and through Brigadier Mortlock it is a real inspirational story about how instead of using guns the peacekeepers instead used guitars and shared the haka with the Bougainvilleans," he said.

The civil war was the largest conflict in Oceania since World War II with an estimated 20,000 casualties.

The documentary focusses on how Brigadier Mortlock's mission succeeded despite scepticism following numerous failed attempts from different countries both through military action and peace talks.

The now retired Brigadier Mortlock, lives in Napier and prior to leaving for Cannes, Mr Watson caught up with him, while visiting his Havelock North based parents.

The NGO will now utilise the film within their programme globally to aide in their mission's outreach to promote peace through the usage of media, film, and arts.

New Generation in Action's goal is to bring culture to communities in which they work while simultaneously assisting with peace efforts.

The film fulfilled the organisation's United Nations group mission of assisting in world peace, preservation of indigenous cultures, women's empowerment and assisting in economic sustainability through media, film, and the arts.

Haka and Guitars is William's first feature documentary and has already won numerous international awards.

He is currently working on securing funding to complete a documentary called A Cultural Soldier.