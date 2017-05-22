SFRQ - East Coast solo duo winners and band heats results

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 11:18

For the second year in a row, Rose Campbell from Wairoa College took out the solo/duo title at the East Coast regional heats at the Gisborne War Memorial Theatre on Sunday.

Rose says her mother, who is unwell, is the inspiration for her song, "Together".

"Usually I play really happy songs and stuff but this year, I wrote a song and dedicated it to my mum. My mum was diagnosed with cancer last year. It was just about letting her and other people know that we can, like, beat it and it’s not going to beat you and if we’re together we’ll overcome it."

Rose says she has ‘no idea’ why she won.

"There were so many good acts, performers, but I tried my best and put all my feelings into the song."

Miss Pou from Gisborne Girls' High School placed second. These two solo-duos now put 15 mins of their best material together to submit for selection as Smokefreerockquest national finalists.

The winner of Smokefree Pacifica Beats was Common Desiah, from Wairoa College.

Having only formed their seven-member band a week ago, lead singer, Nigel Ross, says having a strong bond was the reason they could create a winning formula so quickly.

"We’re actually really good friends so that helped a lot. We started out as three bands but decided to merge together and make one awesome, good looking band," he said. "We played a song called, Tautoka. Our song is about how we’re born into this world and we’re just getting directed to somewhere that we don’t want to be…we’re trying to find our own destiny, we’re not letting society choose it for us."

The Common Desiah band members are Nigel Ross (lead vocals), Shyanne Smith (electric guitar), Kararaina Carroll (electric guitar), Gardian Tipuna (keyboard), Jayden Samuels (percussion), Justin Hume (bass) and Anatipa Ainsley (lead vocals).

Common Desiah now submit 15 mins of their best material for selection as Smokefree Pacifica Beats national finalists.

The 13 top bands selected at the heats will go on the play off for the top two places and other awards at the East Coast final at Gisborne War Memorial Theatre on Friday 9 June at 7pm.Tickets are available from Steven Jones Photographic, adults $20, students $10. The 13 bands selected to go on to the final are:

Sit Down in Front, Campion College and Gisborne Boys High School

Rabbits in Tuxedoes, Mangapapa School, Ilminster Intermediate and Gisborne Intermediate

Mellow, Gisborne Girls High School

Shadows in the Darkness, Campion College

Reverse Situation, Campion College

The Search, Gisborne Boys High and Lindisfarne College

The Last Namaes, Ilminster Intermediate

Common Divide, Gisborne Girls High School

Axiom, Gisborne Girls High School

Grey Nebula, Gisborne Girls High School

1702, Gisborne Girls High School

Fuzion, Gisborne Girls High School

Ethical Beats, Gisborne Girls; High School

Founder and director Glenn Common said the level of performance at the heats seems to keep going up every year as entrants get more support for contemporary music from their schools, make use of on line resources and have role models who have used Smokefreerockquest as a springboard to success.

"Between now and the regional final their preparation work is part of the process that makes Smokefreerockquest and Pacifica Beats such valuable learning experiences for young people," he said. "The 12 bands going on to the finals need to practise hard, craft their set, get their supporters rallied and make good use of networking opportunties and social media to promote themselves and their achievements. For a lot of students these steps can be part of their NCEA assessments."

The regional events for both Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats run from May 12 until July 7, with the top regional bands and solo/duos submitting video footage for selection to play off at the Smokefree Pacifica Beats national final on Friday September 1 at the Dorothy Winstone Centre in Auckland, followed by the Smokefreerockquest national final on Saturday September 2.

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners’ prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners that include $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, a $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package a ‘Decent Exposure’ campaign on The Edge TV, and a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends. There is also the MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand) Scholarship for Outstanding Musicianship, the APRA Lyric Award, the Lowdown Best Song Award, Smokefree Vocals Award, and the People’s Choice voted by text with the opportunity to open the Smokefreerockquest national final.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest over its 28-year history include Broods, Leroy Clampitt, Kimbra, Aaradhna, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Kids of 88, Die!Die!Die!, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Marlon Williams, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Kora, Thomston, Midnight Youth, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Devilskin, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and The Naked and Famous; Smokefree Pacifica Beats standout successes include Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have ten singles all certified gold or platinum.