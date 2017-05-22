Three wins Sunday night with final of the Bachelor NZ

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 18:42

Three won the night on Sunday with the finale of The Bachelor NZ winning its timeslot in the crucial 25-54 demographic as well as 18-39 and 18-49. The final episode of season three saw bachelor Zac Franich choose Viarni Bright as the series winner with 252,887 people tuning in, resulting in a 7.4 rating in 25-54 and 22.3% share.

Three’s Sunday night movie ‘The Other Woman’ also won its timeslot on Sunday evening in 25-54, 18-39 and 18-49.

Earlier in the week, Chicago Med won all four demographics on Monday evening, backed by The AM Show and SVU also winning all four demographics on Tuesday.

Thursday saw Newshub Live at 4pm win its timeslot in both 25-54 and 18-49 and action movie Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit win all four demographics. The Graham Norton Show also won its timeslot on Friday in 25-54, 18-49 and Household Shoppers with Kids as well as 7 Days winning its timeslot across all four demographics.

The Canon Media Awards took place on Friday evening with MediaWorks celebrating Newshub winning ‘News Website of the Year’ as well as The AM Show’s Duncan Garner winning ‘Opinion Writer of the Year’.

Finally, Rose Matafeo from Funny Girls and Angella Dravid from Jono and Ben have both celebrated wins at this year’s New Zealand International Comedy Festival. Rose won the prestigious Fred Award, named in honour of the late John Clarke’s Kiwi character Fredd Dagg which recognises the festival’s best show by a New Zealand comedian and Angella was the recipient of the Billy T Award, recognising an up and coming New Zealand comedian with outstanding potential.