Survivor's shock evacuation

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 21:15

Survivor New Zealand’s youngest competitor, Louisa McClintock has officially exited the show after medical advisors deemed her unfit to re-enter and continue in the game.

In Sunday night’s episode, the 19-year-old farmer's health began to deteriorate quickly - she went from being a strong competitor in the Reward Challenge to barely being able to speak or stand once back at the Mogoton camp.

Unable to identify exactly what caused Lou’s illness, the medics took her away for further assessment.

Host, Matt Chisholm broke the news tonight to other competitors and passed on a message from Lou who was recovering. She said, "I’m sorry but obviously my health comes first."

Her Mogoton teammates were sad to see her go. Sala had to say, "She’s our little sister and we’ll really miss her at camp so we’re really gutted but happy that she’s recovering and where she needs to be. [...] All that matters is that she gets back on her feet."

Lou signed up for Survivor New Zealand to test her boundaries. She said, "I love a great adventure and challenge. It’s amazing to be able to go on a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I feel I will appreciate things more in life after this and never take anything for granted."

Since leaving the show Lou has been back on her family farm in Cheviot, North Canterbury and is looking forward to her next adventure, which will see her travelling across the North Island.

Following Lou’s departure, only four contestants remained in Mogoton versus the seven in Hermosa, so Matt asked all contenders to draw for new buffs making up two new tribes of five.

Jak, Mike, Shay and Lee draw orange buffs making up the new Mogoton. Barb, Nate, Sala, Avi and Georgia draw purple buffs making up the new Hermosa. Shannon draws an additional black buff, that sends her straight to Redemption Island, temporarily removing her from the game.

Survivor New Zealand airs Sundays at 7pm and Mondays at 7.30pm from 7 May on TVNZ 2 or live-streamed at tvnz.co.nz/survivornz. Missed an episode? Catch up on all the twists and turns on OnDemand .

Survivor New Zealand is proudly brought to you by GEM.

Be part of the conversation by using the hashtag #Survivornz