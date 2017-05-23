Join us for a preview of the Children’s Garden this weekend

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 10:34

Get down with the kids and check out where we’re at with the Children’s Garden at a free, fun, family-friendly event at the Botanic Garden this Sunday.

The Children’s Garden will be officially opening late-September, but we’re giving Wellingtonians a sneak peek to see the progress on this exciting project.

The Children’s Garden is loosely modelled on the UK’s Eden Project, and inspired by existing children’s gardens in Brooklyn, Melbourne, Singapore, and Auckland.

Councillor Peter Gilberd, Natural Environment portfolio lead, says it will be an engaging place for kids to learn about the power of plants through highlighting the four main uses - food, fibre, construction, and medicine.

"When the garden is fully up and running, there will be hands-on activities that help students understand the importance of plants in our lives. These education sessions will be based around themes of sustainability, interconnectedness and culture to encourage respect for the natural environment and the importance of plants - now and for the future," he says.

The open day runs from 10am-2.30pm on Sunday 28 May, and free events include Community Music Junction youth performers, Bangers and Bash at 2pm, dance from around the world, and you can join the magical maidens from Tea Please for the 'Ritual Of The Golden Teacups' at 11am - learning about the wonderful plants they use and how to grow them.

The event will be held at the Children’s Garden, located between the Treehouse Visitor Centre (the wet weather alternative) and the Children’s Playground.

The idea for the Children’s Garden was championed by the Friends of the Wellington Botanic Garden, and has been designed following workshops with children, staff, and kaumatua of Taranaki WhÄnui.

The Children’s Garden is due to be finished and officially opened for Kids’ Day Out in the Wellington Botanic Garden on Saturday 30 September.

While you’re at it, head to Otari-Wilton’s Bush afterwards for a guided walk and fungal foray through Wellington's native botanic garden and bush.