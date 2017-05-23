Kiwis set to light up Vivid Sydney

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 13:14

Two New Zealanders and a light installation inspired by the Kiwi will take centre stage at Vivid Sydney, the world’s largest annual festival of light, music and ideas.

For the first time, a New Zealander will light up the Sails of the World-Heritage listed Sydney Opera House. Originally from Manawatu, Sydney-based Director Ash Bolland, designed and curated Audio Creatures, a series of imaginary creatures that will bring the iconic Sails to life.

Bolland’s design for the Sydney Opera House is inspired by the beauty of insects, animals, plant life and the vast marine underworld, and will be paired with tailor-made soundscapes by Brazil’s foremost sound designer Amon Tobin.

"It’s a morphing, mesmeric piece that will engage the viewer with its originality and cross cultural reach," said Bolland.

Australian light artists and industrial design duo, Renzo B. Larriviere and Simone Chua, will present a work inspired by New Zealand’s native Kiwi, Birds of Lumos, which will be on-show at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney. The work, which comments on the importance of conservation and the protection of wildlife, was inspired by a hike in the Milford Sounds, during which Larriviere’s partner came across a rare sighting of the Rowi species of Kiwi.

"We thought it was such an interesting bird, we knew we wanted to learn more about it and do something with it. Birds of Lumos is a captivating work that invites the Vivid Sydney audience to consider their own role in protecting the health of endangered animals through care for the environment," said Larriviere.

Celebrated singer-songwriter, Bic Runga, will also be taking the stage as part of Vivid Sydney’s music line-up. Runga, one of New Zealand’s foremost musicians and songwriters, is excited about the tour, and will play songs from her 2016 album "Close Your Eyes" as well as material from the new ‘best of’ album that marks 20 years in the industry.

"The band is made up of bass, guitar, keyboards and drums, as well as a beautiful concert harp so people can expect my full band experience," she says.

Vivid Sydney is owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, the State Government’s tourism and major events agency. Destination NSW Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer of Vivid Sydney, Sandra Chipchase, says it’s great to have New Zealand talent involved in the light and music line-up for this year’s event.

"The spectacular light art, world-class music acts and inspiring ideas talks at Vivid Sydney attract artists and visitors from all over the globe. We are proud to have Kiwis involved with Vivid Sydney 2017, which will resonate with the large numbers of NZ and global visitors who come to the Festival each year."

Vivid Sydney is now in its ninth year, and will run for 23 nights from 26 May until 17 June 2017.

For more information, please visit www.vividsydney.com.