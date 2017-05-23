Upper Hutt's H2O Xtream hosts Aqua Beatz on Friday

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 13:23

H²O Xtream is the place to go this youth week as they are hosting the famous Aqua Beatz on Friday 26 May. The Aqua Beatz DJs will provide the perfect party tracks to make this night amazing. This will be an epic night full of spot prizes, free slides, a live DJ, and the spa being open to all!

"Help us make this night amazing! Be ready to conquer the inflatables, sit in the spa, and have some fun in the wave pool," says H2O Xtream’s Youth Event Coordinator, Loren Marine. "This will be an event you won’t want to miss!"

Waves Café at H2O Xtream is also running two $5 combo specials on the night:

Chicken nuggets, chips, and juice

Cheerios, chips, and juice.

Ara Taiohi Youth Week is held every May, and is a national festival of events celebrating New Zealand’s youth. Youth Week recognises the amazing contribution and achievement of our youth in our local communities. For more information about the events held in Upper Hutt, please go to facebook.com/UpperHuttYouth

Aqua Beatz event details

Date: Friday 26 May

Time: 7.00 - 10.00 pm