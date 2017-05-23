Last Chance to see David Shrigley: Lose Your Mind at CoCA

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 17:04

The first major exhibition in New Zealand by British, David Shrigley: Lose Your Mind, at Toi Moroki Centre of Contemporary Art (CoCA) ends this Sunday 28 May.

Over 3,000 people have visited the British Council touring exhibition, which shows the breadth of

Shrigley’s practice and his darkly witty imaginings. Amongst drawing, sculpture and animated film, key

works include Ostrich, 2009, in which a taxidermied bird loses its head; Beginning, Middle and End, 2009, a ‘giant continuous sausage’ crafted from clay that is rolled out and arranged in the gallery; and

Cheers, 2007 a pair of fishing waders filled with expanding foam.

With a sense of humour that crosses cultural and language boundaries with ease, David Shrigley: Lose

Your Mind is an opportunity to have fun and feel better for it. You will almost certainly laugh, but expect to feel a little unsettled. Shrigley’s work is playful, but it’s challenging too.

CoCA is giving the exhibition a fun send off with CoCAcabana this Friday 26 May. CoCA will be open

from 5-8pm with live music, eats, cash bar and your last chance (almost) to see David Shrigley: Lose

Your Mind. Bring some friends and start your weekend with CoCA. With live music from Waltham Home Organ Society and SADDLES. $5 ticket includes entry to exhibition and a glass of wine.

The gallery is also open Tuesday-Sunday, 10am - 5pm.