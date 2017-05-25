Crowdfunding campaign launched to help save Radio Active

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 11:24

40-year old Wellington alternative radio station Radio Active 88.6FM has been given a new lease of life with the formation of a charitable trust to rescue the iconic station from imminent closure. A loud and proud supporter of local music and creative communities for four decades, Radio Active now calls upon its listeners and the wider Wellington community to donate in support of the station as it works back to financial stability.

In February, the station’s owners Radio Active Limited announced that the loss-making station would close unless new owners could be found. A group of ardent fans including past and present staff and DJs have banded together to form the Radio Active Charitable Trust, which took ownership of the station from 1 May. The trust is supported by a broader advisory panel drawn from Wellington’s creative arts and business communities, who will work together to develop a new vision for the station.

Having achieved its primary goal of keeping the station on air, Radio Active is launching an ambitious Givealittle campaign aiming to raise $88,600. Chairman of the Trust Ross Steele explains: "Thanks to half-a-dozen generous local donors who have pledged to help keep Active on air in the short term, we have three months to find our way from running at a loss to financial stability. Radio Active’s listeners can help us by donating to secure the station’s future as a vibrant voice in Wellington radio. We ask everyone who has enjoyed Radio Active over the past 40 years to give what they can to help reactivate Radio Active."

One of the first radio stations in New Zealand to broadcast in FM stereo, Radio Active has long been recognised as the best independent broadcaster in the creative capital. Radio Active launched the careers of prominent broadcasters including Maggie Barry, John Campbell and Samantha Hayes, and continues to draw its unique sound from the passion and dedication of scores of volunteer DJs and music aficionados.

As part of the Student Radio Network, the station has played an active role in promoting independent New Zealand music, breaking local acts like Shihad, Fat Freddy’s Drop, The Black Seeds and The Phoenix Foundation onto the national scene. Radio Active continues to enjoy the support of NZ On Air and others as it provides a platform for up-and-coming and established local musicians. It enjoys a cult following overseas and has helped put Wellington and New Zealand on the music map, even catching the ear of legendary British musician and record producer Brian Eno, who listens online.

The funds raised will be used to: Enable Radio Active to retain key station staff, hire and train a much needed advertising representative, pay rent and upgrade key studio equipment. Please note Radio Active Charitable Trust has donee status so donations are eligible for a tax refund.

The Radio Active Charitable Trust thanks founding donors San Fran, Havana Coffee Works, The Mayor and Wellington City Council, Havana Bar, Fat Freddy's Drop, Rocket Fuel, The Random Group, Good Fortune Coffee and a number of private donors for their support.

From Thursday 25 May Radio Active supporters near and far will be able to donate through the Givealittle website at www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/radioactive