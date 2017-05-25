The Hits moves into Kaikoura

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 12:00

The Hits is expanding its nationwide network and will launch into Kaikoura on Monday 29 May, on 91.5FM.

Kaikoura listeners will wake up to familiar voices on their new frequency with Ali Pugh and Dave Fitzgerald at Breakfast, they’ll spend their days with Dave Nicholas, Stacey Morrison and Paul ‘Flynny’ Flynn in the afternoon and Estelle Clifford will round the day out with her night show.

Pugh is thrilled her and Fitzgerald will be on the airwaves in Kaikoura. "I’m so excited to be broadcasting to our friends in Kaikoura. It’s a very special town that I’ve spent lots of time in since the earthquakes last year, and I’ve been blown away by the strength of the people. We’re excited to share the mornings with them!"

NZME GM Christchurch Greg Cassidy said, "We’re looking forward to extending The Hits into Kaikoura, especially Ali and Dave who are going from strength to strength. The new frequency will make for smooth road trips - listeners can tune in to The Hits as they drive up the South Island."

Kaikoura locals can tune in to The Hits on 91.5FM from Monday 29 May.