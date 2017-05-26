Parliament quilt honours Kate Sheppard

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 11:32

He Tohu is a new permanent exhibition of three documents that shaped New Zealand. It features the 1835 Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand, the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi and the 1893 Women’s Suffrage Petition.

Displays and Collections Team Leader Michelle Janse says Parliament has hundreds of items of art and memorabilia.

"We are delighted to share our historic pieces with a wider audience. We are proud to have these items so it’s great to showcase what we’ve got. It helps people connect to Parliament and understand what it does and how it is relevant to them."

Special crates were designed to move each of the fragile documents from Archives New Zealand to the National Library. The quilt covered the crate the petition was transported in during a pre-dawn ceremonial procession to the new conservation space designed to preserve the documents for generations to come. The Treaty and declaration crates were covered in kiwi feather kakahu from Te Papa.

The quilt was made by National Council of Women members in 1988 to celebrate the centenary of the International Council of Women. It usually hangs in the Suffrage-themed select committee room at Parliament House which contains other historic memorabilia including photographs of women MPs from 1926-2013.

Kate Sheppard, led the suffrage campaign for women through the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. Three years later she became the first president of the National Council of Women which counted most of the leading suffragists among its members.

He Tohu aims to help New Zealanders and visitors access and learn about the three documents, focusing on their history and ongoing significance to New Zealanders today.

It opened to the public on 20 May and will be a permanent exhibition at the National Library of New Zealand.

The Women's Suffrage Petition was presented to Parliament in 1893.