Band together for a summer of Music in Parks

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 13:20

New Zealand’s largest showcase of Kiwi music is back for summer 2018 and we are looking for emerging and established musicians from a variety of genres.

Artist applications open on 6 June 2017.

Music in Parks 2017 was the most popular yet with over 70 artists and a record 46,000 people turning out to 24 free events around the Auckland region.

Councillor Cathy Casey, Chair of the Community Development and Safety Committee, is enthusiastic about Music in Parks 2018 and says the team is excited to start organising next year’s events.

"Events like Music in Parks really highlight the level of talent we have within the New Zealand music scene. It gives artists and audiences the opportunity to discover Auckland, discover new music and rediscover favourites."

Music in Parks event organiser Amy Pollard is looking forward to finding more great talent.

"Each season we seek to programme a line-up that provides opportunities to emerging artists and showcases the immense and diverse talent across Auckland and New Zealand.

"This much-loved series gives people the chance to see some of their favourite acts, and experience some new music, all for free in a variety of beautiful parks across the city."

"We welcome submissions from all Kiwi artists (either born or currently residing here). Music in Parks continues to surprise and delight, and we are excited to see who will apply for this summer."

Over the years, Auckland Council Music in Parks has seen top New Zealand artists perform such as Shihad, Anika Moa, Hello Sailor and Katchafire and nurtured the then-emerging talents of Evan Sinton (now MAALA), Villainy, Nomad and Sons of Zion.

Artists can apply online from 6 June. For more information about the series and to apply, visit www.musicinparks.co.nz