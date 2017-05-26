On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 16:51

This weekend on The Nation...

Budget 2017 has been touted the "cash bribe Budget." Lisa Owen talks to Finance Minister Steven Joyce and asks if he has been generous enough given the size of the Government's surpluses.

Lisa's also joined by Alan Johnson from the Child Poverty Action Group and the CTU's Bill Rosenberg, who have crunched the numbers and know what it all means for the most vulnerable.

Then Newshub's Michael Morrah reports from South Sudan where he asks former Labour Leader David Shearer what he can do as the Head of Mission for the UN to solve the crisis behind that country's devastating conflict.

We'll discuss all this and more with our panel: Interest.co.nz's Alex Tarrant, Ella Henry from AUT, and Iron Duke founder Phil O'Reilly.

The Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.