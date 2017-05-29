Smokefreerockquest and pacifica beats Taranaki results from the weekend

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 10:26

Four piece rock band Suburban Goons from New Plymouth Boys’ High School took out the Taranaki regional final of Smokefreerockquest in front of a crowd of 300 at TSB Showplace on Friday night.

Sam Egli (vocals and guitar) said the second Smokefreerockquest win in a row for the band, made up of Year 12 and 13 students, was a huge achievement.

"We felt really accomplished after we played," he said. "It was a really good send off for our last Smokefreerockquest regional performance. We’ve been practicing a whole lot and I think that it showed. We’ve been trying a lot of exciting new things like time signature changes and we tried to just be a band on stage."

The other members of Suburban Goons are Jesse Irving (drums), Liam Clow (bass, keys) and Toby Hooper (guitar, backing vocals).

Red Velvet from Spotswood College placed second. The band members are Sam Raumati (vocals and guitar), Rebecca Swanson (guitar) and Taylor Newton (drums).

16 year-old Laura Griffiths from Sacred Heart Girls’ College placed first in the solo duo category.

The Year 12 student said her win in her third Smokefreerockquest was down to writing about what she feels.

"I was loving every moment I was on stage," she said. "I think that came across to make the difference. It’s so soul-filling to get on stage and sing an original song that is close to your heart and see joy on people’s faces."

Graydon Scott from New Plymouth Boys’ School placed second in the solo duo category

These two bands and two solo duo winners win musical gear from associate sponsor NZ Rockshops and their suppliers. They now submit 15 minutes of their best material for selection as national finalists.

Puaawai from Opunake High School took out the Smokefree Pacifica Beats award for the Taranaki region.

They will now put 15 mins of their best material together to submit for selection as Smokefree Pacifica Beats national finalists.

Founder and director Pete Rainey said from here on the Taranaki finalists would have to be well organised and work hard to make the most of the opportunity Smokefreerockquest offered.

"They have to submit video footage of their original music that will be judged in August as we lead up to the national final," he said. "This process not only demands musical ability and creativity, they also learn to work together as a group and to develop the organisation and promotional skills they’ll need if they're going to make it on the Kiwi music scene."

The full list of awards made on Saturday was:

Band 1st: Suburban Goons, New Plymouth Boys’ High School

Band 2nd: Red Velvet, Spotswood College

Band 3rd: Hungry Violets, New Plymouth Girls’ High School and Francis Douglas Memorial College

Smokefree Pacifica Beats Award: Puaawai, Opunake High School

Solo/Duo 1st: Laura Griffiths, Sacred Heart Girls' College (New Plymouth)

Solo/Duo 2nd: Graydon Scott, New Plymouth Boys' High School

APRA Lyric Award: Paige Mallinger from Elemental Anthem, New Plymouth Girls' High School

Lowdown Best Song: Hannah-Leigh, New Plymouth Boys' High School

The Mainz Musicianship Award: Justine De Guzman (drums and bass) from The Altys, Sacred Heart Girls' College (New Plymouth)

Smokefree Vocals Award: Puaawai, Opunake High School

People’s Choice voted by text: Hungry Violets, New Plymouth Girls’ High School and Francis Douglas Memorial College

The regional events for both Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats run from May 12 until July 7, with the top regional bands and solo/duos submitting video footage for selection to play off at the Smokefree Pacifica Beats national final on Friday September 1 at the Dorothy Winstone Centre in Auckland, followed by the Smokefreerockquest national final on Saturday September 2.

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners’ prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners that includes $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, a $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package’ a ‘Decent Exposure’ campaign on The Edge TV, a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends. There is also the MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand) Scholarship for Outstanding Musicianship, the APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association) Lyric Award, the Lowdown Best Song Award, Smokefree Vocals Award, and the People’s Choice voted by text with the opportunity to open the Smokefreerockquest national final.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest over its 28-year history include Broods, Leroy Clampitt, Kimbra, Aaradhna, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Kids of 88, Die!Die!Die!, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Marlon Williams, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Kora, Thomston, Midnight Youth, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Devilskin, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and The Naked and Famous; Smokefree Pacifica Beats standout successes include Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have ten singles all certified gold or platinum.