Stand Up Stand Out talent show platform for entertainment career

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 11:44

What do Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Usher all have in common?

They all started their careers by competing in regional talent shows.

Auckland Council’s Stand Up Stand Out is Auckland’s only music and dance talent show dedicated to expressly nurturing the talents of secondary school students across the region. Artist applications are opening 1 June 2017 and there is no initial vetting process.

Entrants participate in heats for their chosen category of solo vocal, dance, solo instrument, band or group vocal. Finalists are selected by a panel of industry experts, but Manukau Councillor Fa'anÄnÄ Efeso Collins reminds us that the finals are only just the beginning:

"We’re committed to developing the freshest talent across the region" says Collins. "It’s every bit as competitive as reality TV talent shows, but Stand Up Stand Out offers graduates ongoing support beyond the finals to pursue a career in entertainment."

For winners, this includes industry mentoring, master classes and the chance to record original material for a compilation release. This has also translated into record deals and viral fame.

This year’s judges cover international, national, mainstream and independent pathways within the arts sector:

-Rina Chae is an international dancer/choreographer and has shared the stage with Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Ricky Martin and Savage

-Hadleigh Pouesi has won a swag of major international hip hop competitions and is the creative director/choreographer for Freshmans Dance Crew

-singer Cherie Mathieson has worked extensively with Sola Rosa, Nathan Haines and a number of international producers in the Broken Beat electronic genre while Seth Haapu is a noted indie singer-songwriter.

Rina Chae is enthusiastic about the competition:

"I think it’s a great platform for young artists to expose their talents and creativity- I’m looking forward to a fun day and sharing some great vibes together!"

The international choreographer and dancer is looking out for "energy and expression onstage." For dancers, she "really wants to see them enjoy dance. If you’re entering in a group, it’s an amazing opportunity for team bonding, as dance always brings people together and creates new friendships."

For more information about Stand Up Stand Out including the application form, click here.