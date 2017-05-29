Internationally-acclaimed Wellington performers support refugee campaign

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 15:08

Award-winning poet Hera Lindsay Bird will join three critically acclaimed Wellington bands for a concert to support the campaign to double New Zealand’s refugee quota this Saturday.

Hera Lindsay Bird, Orchestra of Spheres, the All Seeing Hand and So Laid Back Country China play Meow Café on Edward St in Wellington.

Ben Knight, event organiser and drummer for the All Seeing Hand says, "I’ve seen overwhelming support in the arts community for the country stepping up and doing more to help with the refugee crisis. Musicians in Aotearoa have a strong tradition of standing up for social justice and doing whatever we can to push the government in the right direction."

Hera Lindsay Bird, fresh from winning both the prestigious Sarah Broom poetry award and best first poetry book at the Ockham book awards, will read at the event. Her self-titled debut stormed the New Zealand book scene in the last year with praise and features in international publications including The Guardian.

All Seeing Hand tour China later this year, while Orchestra of Spheres will return to the European summer touring circuit. So Laid Back Country China’s last two albums received widespread praise from critics upon release. Domino Dread rounds out the musical acts, spinning Afrobeat and Afro-house tracks from around the globe.

"Wellington resettles the most refugees in the country and I’m stoked to see our arts community support both that and us doing our fair share", says Murdoch Stephens, who began the double the quota campaign in 2013 and leads the Doing Our Bit campaign.

The door charge for the event is $15, with all funds going to support the Doing Our Bit campaign as they head out on their own 18-date nationwide speaking tour across July and August. Doors open at 8pm. The event is R18.