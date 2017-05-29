Whanganui finals results Saturday 27 May

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 17:11

All girl four piece Straight Lace from Wanganui High School took out the Whanganui regional final of Smokefreerockquest in front of a crowd of over 200 at Whanganui Opera House on Saturday night.

Vocalist Sasha Matthews said the win for the Year 11 band may have been down to their confidence on stage.

"We had a strong energy on stage," she said. "We were really put together and clean and we put in a lot of effort. We were nervous at the start but got really excited as we got into it. We were confident in what we did and we gave our all."

The other members of Straight Lace are Imogen Eastgate (drums), Sophie Brooke (keys), Tane Venter (bass) and Nanea Schurhammer (guitar).

Brimstone from Wanganui High School placed second; the band members are Maia Falkner (guitar and vocals), Victoria Whibley (bass) Jonathan Stolk (drums).

17 year old Madie (Madison Eades) from Wanagnui High School took out the solo duo category with her "jazzy soul" sound.

"I decided to do something different on stage this year," she said. "I was really nervous as I was using a looping pedal and I have never performed with one before. I was relieved when I came off stage that it all went well and I didn’t muck up. It was a huge adrenaline rush and I was literally shaking."

Xavia (Xavia Steedman-Wills) from Ruapehu College placed second in the solo duo category.

These two bands and two solo duo winners win musical gear from associate sponsor NZ Rockshops and their suppliers. They now submit 15 minutes of their best material for selection as national finalists.

16 year old Tia (Tia Wright) from Rangitikei College took out Smokefree Pacifica Beats for the Whanganui region.

"I was really nervous when I was on stage," she said. "I wasn’t really thinking about anyone in the audience. I just blanked them out and sang. I felt accomplished once I finished. I was really amped that I had competed and felt really happy. Smokefree Pacifica Beats seems really down to earth and connects me to who I am."

She will now put 15 mins of her best material together to submit for selection as Smokefree Pacifica Beats national finalists.

Founder and director Pete Rainey said from here on the Whanganui finalists would have to be well organised and work hard to make the most of the opportunity Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats offer.

"They have to submit video footage of their original music that will be judged in August as we lead up to the national final," he said. "This process not only demands musical ability and creativity, they also learn to work together as a group and to develop the organisation and promotional skills they’ll need if they're going to make it on the Kiwi music scene."

The full list of awards made on Saturday was:

Band 1st: Straight Lace, Wanganui High School

Band 2nd: Brimstone, Wanganui High School

Band 3rd: Space Cactus, Wanganui High School

Smokefree Pacifica Beats Award: Tia (Tia Wright), Rangitikei College

Solo/Duo 1st: Madie (Madison Eades), Wanganui City College

Solo/Duo 2nd: Xavia, Ruapehu College

APRA Lyric Award: Chanpertional, Wanganui High School for "The Thyme"

Lowdown Best Song: etc, etc… , Ruapehu College

The Mainz Musicianship Award: Victoria Whibley (bass) from Brimstone, Wanganui High School

Smokefree Vocals Award: Madie (Madison Eades), Wanganui City College

People’s Choice voted by text: S!x, Wanganui High School

The regional events for both Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats run from May 12 until July 7, with the top regional bands and solo/duos submitting video footage for selection to play off at the Smokefree Pacifica Beats national final on Friday September 1 at the Dorothy Winstone Centre in Auckland, followed by the Smokefreerockquest national final on Saturday September 2.