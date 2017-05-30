Selwyn library events in June

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 15:02

Two Love your Life @Lincoln Library events are being offered, as well as drop-in eCollections sessions. Matariki is being celebrated with video displays and activities, as well as two puppet shows.

Book clubs, Storytime and Rhymetime, as well as Paws for Reading will continue in June.

Love your Life @Lincoln Library

Thursday 1 June, 7-8pm. Busy parents - How to balance kids, home, work, and everything else…and look after yourself! A workshop presented by Anna Mowat from All right? Free - bookings essential, see selwynlibraries.co.nz.

Thursday 8 June, 7-8pm. Snack attack! Healthy, quick and tasty snack ideas for busy people. A workshop presented by Siobhan O’Brien from Lincoln University Recreation Centre. Includes demonstration, tastings and recipe sheets. Free - bookings essential, see selwynlibraries.co.nz

Matariki - MÄori New Year

Matariki is the MÄori name for the group of stars also known as the Pleiades or the Seven Sisters. The MÄori New Year is traditionally marked by the rise of Matariki in late May or June. This year it rises on 25 June.

Matariki takes place throughout June and there will be book displays and activities for children of all ages available at all libraries. Four videos displaying Matariki story readings will be playing on the TV screens in libraries each week during June.

Matariki Puppet Shows

Tuesday 13 June, Lincoln Event Centre, 12-1pm

Friday 16 June, Darfield Library, 9.15-10.15am

Toro Pikopiko Puppets present the world’s first MÄori Rock-Art Puppet Production, Te Rerenga - the Flight! This is a free 40-50 minute show, suitable for all ages but created especially for children of primary school age. Te Rerenga - the Flight is an acoustic rock musical, featuring 100 fabulous ‘Flatso’ puppets inspired from ancient cave drawings made on limestone cliffs and caves around the Timaru district. This engaging production takes its audience back in time a thousand years where they get fully involved helping tell the story by animating a host of rock art puppets that meet up with the Bird woman while she searches for her whanau. Bookings not required.

Your Library eCollections

Ongoing drop-in sessions covering different eCollections topics will be held at Selwyn Libraries. The first session will begin the week of 12 June and ongoing sessions will be held in fortnightly blocks.

ePlatform

Tuesday 13 June - Wednesday 21 June, all libraries.

Tuesday 13 June Leeston Library 10.30-11.30am, Friday 16 June Rolleston Library 1-2pm

Monday 19 June Lincoln Library 10.30-11.30am, Wednesday 21 June Darfield Library 1-2pm

This free session will be about ePlatform which provides you with 24 hour access to a huge collection of eBooks. You can read eBooks anywhere, any time. See www.selwynlibraries.co.nz for details.

BorrowBox

Tuesday 27 June - Wednesday 5 July, all libraries

Tuesday 27 June Leeston Library 10.30-11.30am, Friday 30 June Rolleston Library 1-2pm

Monday 3 July Lincoln Library 10.30-11.30am, Wednesday 5 July Darfield Library 1-2pm

This free eCollections session will introduce you to BorrowBox, a growing collection of eAudiobooks. You can listen to over 1,000 eAudiobooks anywhere, any time! See www.selwynlibraries.co.nz for details.

Libraries will have a variety of displays in June. If you want to learn a new language you can visit Leeston Library to use Mango Languages on an iPad. If you want to learn a new skill you can visit Rolleston library and use Lynda.com on an iPad. For help just ask a friendly library staff member. Leeston Library will also host Treasures of the Pacific from Canterbury Museum.

Kidsfest is coming

Selwyn Libraries have some exciting programming planned for Kidsfest including writing workshops, LEGO craft and K’NEX sessions. Please go to www.selwynlibraries.co.nz from 1 June for details and booking information

All libraries will be closed on Monday 5 June for Queen’s Birthday. Libraries continue to open at 10am on the second and fourth Friday of the month for ongoing staff professional development. For details on Book clubs, Storytime, Rhymetime and Paws for Reading please go to www.selwynlibraries.co.nz.