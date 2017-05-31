Not just the usual for the Star Regent 24-hour book sale

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 11:29

This year, funds raised by the Star Regent Theatre 24-Hour Book Sale will be used to purchase a waterfall curtain which will restore a key element of the glamour and majesty of the original art deco style picture house.

The usual rules of engagement apply for the event this year, with the vast majority of books only $1, cash only tills, books to be restocked throughout the event, live music, and a reminder to bring your own bags.

However, an additional and very exciting aspect to the sale is a sale of parts of renowned sports broadcaster Peter Sellers’ collection of sports and performing arts memorabilia, which he bequeathed to the Theatre. There will be a dedicated area displaying these items on the mezzanine (where the upstairs bars are located) between noon and 8pm, and then again in the morning on Saturday unless it has all been sold. Book Sale Convenor Alison Cunningham says, "Of course this is a particular draw card for sports fans, but it’s also exciting for people interested in music, theatre and cinema, broadcasting and the history of Dunedin generally. Many of his books contain a wealth of notes, letters, tickets, brochures and clippings that show how a journalist compiled information in the pre-computer days. There are also dozens of framed photographs of Peter with all manner of well-known people.

"We’ll have information available about the choicest items which we are auctioning online to allow people access from all over the world - as well as in Dunedin of course."

After feedback from last year, the price of as-new fiction in the basement has been reduced so people will be able to find their favourite authors in mint condition for as little as $2 or $3. The basement also features priced non-fiction, which is especially strong in art books this year.

Mrs Cunningham says, "There is a particularly strong showing in collectable New Zealand books this year, especially in military history, 19th century books about MÄori culture and New Zealand general history. Other choice examples include Zane Grey’s Tales of the Angler’s El Dorado (a copy of which recently sold at auction for $150), Donne’s seminal Red Deer Stalking (recent auction price $225) and a pair of highly collectable Picturesque Atlases of Australasia from 1886. All of these books will be on display in the basement."

Also in response to feedback, all the children’s books will be together on the stage - including the priced as-new ones - so those with small children don’t need to brave the basement.

"All the $1 fiction will be together in one place in front of the stage, and people should also check the New Zealand table on the stage for local authors. Although the tills are cash only, there is an EFTPOS cash out service available. We do ask people not to bring prams and buggies as there so little room to move and for people who experience anxiety in crowds or would like us to look after them individually, we recommend coming later in the evening, during the night or very early in the morning when it is much more peaceful. People who may need some help or advice with access can call the Theatre on 03 4778597."

There will be live, local musicians playing throughout the day until about 11pm, when people who like the quiet can rummage through the books in the wee small hours to the mellow sounds of show tunes and jazz from our long standing and much loved projectionist and DJ Russell Campbell. Live music will start again in the morning, culminating in high energy show stoppers the Oxo Cubans for the last hour of the sale.