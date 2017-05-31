Have fun with kidsfest these school holidays

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 17:36

KidsFest is set to return this July school holidays with bookings now open. Over 80 events will be held in Selwyn as part of KidsFest between 8 and 22 July.

"KidsFest has lots of fun events and activities for kids to do in the upcoming winter school holidays," says Selwyn District Council’s Senior Events and Recreation Advisor Dave Tippett. "Events are expected to fill fast so we advise parents to book early to ensure families can go to their preferred events."

"Activities planned by the Council include Discomania, Moviemania, a high ropes challenge, landscape art class, Kids Market, Filmmaker Masterclasses, acrobatic Comedy and Magic Show, Rogaine Rampage, and fun water activities at the Selwyn Aquatic Centre with aqua volleyball and handball, inflatables and paddleboats. The libraries are holding a young writers’ course, K’NEX fun with Science Alive, LEGO and Craft! collage artwork."

Last year over 1,200 children attended Selwyn District Council organised KidsFest events. Local KidsFest events are organised by Selwyn community groups, the Council and local businesses and facilities. Some KidsFest events are free, while others are low cost. Booking is required for some events - please check early to avoid disappointment.

KidsFest has been running since 1992. Selwyn families can also attend events in Christchurch and Waimakariri.

For information on KidsFest events and bookings visit www.kidsfest.co.nz, or pick up a KidsFest booklet from a Selwyn District Library, the Lincoln Event Centre, Rolleston Community Centre or Selwyn Aquatic Centre.