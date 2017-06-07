Families sought to take part in an exciting new show

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 17:07

MediaWorks are excited to announce a partnership with TV producers and global experts in team dynamics and leadership development, XVenture. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity now exists for New Zealand families to put their best foot forward to participate in the brand new TV show "XVenture Family Challenge NZ".

Proudly sponsored by New Zealand’s trusted family brand, Ecostore, the show brings together 24 families to compete in a range of fun, engaging and testing challenges.

Hosted by Simon Barnett, challenges are designed to test all aspects of teamwork, where every member of the team will need to play a part in order to be successful. This is not about the fittest, fastest and strongest - sometimes children will lead the adults and vice versa, with families supported throughout by world class coaching and experts in team dynamics. The family who succeeds will be the one which works together and stays together throughout to take home the $25,000 cash prize and title of XVenture Family Challenge NZ Champions!

Head of Programming for MediaWorks TV, Ben Quinn says: "We’re looking forward to this new and unique family oriented format being added to Three’s lineup. This is a great opportunity for MediaWorks to work with XVenture and Ecostore to make this experience come alive."

XVenture founder and programme creator, Mike Conway says: "We are thrilled to be working with both MediaWorks and Ecostore on this exciting project. A happy and harmonious family environment is so important yet we know it can be tricky at the best of times. Putting families through their paces and testing out their teamwork and communication skills is going to be an exciting proposition. I can’t wait to let them loose on the challenges we’ve got in store for them!"

Family teams of two adults and two children aged between 11-16 years are invited to register now to be part of this incredible experience. The show is a celebration of family, diversity and community with the definition of family meaning that all members simply need to be somehow related, including foster families.

Head to the website www.threenow.co.nz/xventure to register and submit your family’s simple audition video. Families will be selected after the closing date of June 30th 2017, with filming scheduled to commence in October 2017.