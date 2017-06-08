Vivid Sydney light show breaks global record

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 10:48

Vivid Sydney, the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas, has once again cemented itself as a record-breaking international event. Guinness World Records, the global authority on record breaking, has awarded Vivid Sydney installation Dreamscape with the title for the ‘Largest interactive lighting display’.

Made of 124,128 lights, Dreamscape, created by Vivid Sydney veteran 32Hundred Lighting, links the entire Circular Quay precinct from the iconic Sydney Opera House to the Sydney Harbour Bridge into one cohesive canvas of light. It allows participants to decide the colour, texture and pattern of the lighting across the cityscape via 3D interactive modelling in a control room in Circular Quay. With the simple touch of a button, Vivid Sydney guests of any age have the power to create their own masterpiece, using the harbour city as their muse.

In achieving the Guinness World Records title, Dreamscape trumped its own Vivid Sydney 2016 predecessor, Dress Circle, which was also a 32Hundred Lighting creation that illuminated Circular Quay. This year, the addition of the Cahill Expressway to the installation adds an additional one kilometre of lights to the record.

Sandra Chipchase, CEO of Destination NSW and Executive Producer of Vivid Sydney said, "Each year when we produce Vivid Sydney we want interstate and international visitors to be awed by what they see and we want locals to be proud of what our city brings to the world. Breaking a Guinness World Records title shows the global calibre of our festival and breaking our own title shows that we will never rest on our laurels."

Iain Reed, Managing Director of 32Hundred Lighting said, "We are beyond thrilled to break our own Guinness World Records title and be internationally recognised for our work. Our team is so passionate about what we do and it’s a pleasure to be part of Vivid Sydney once again, illuminating this great city!"

Those wanting the opportunity to experience and interact with the record-breaking installation have until 17 June to head down to Vivid Sydney and join in the action.