Hobnail head out on their national tour

After 23 years together on a long and winding road which has seen them play venues around the world and throughout New Zealand, "Blue Sky Songs" - HOBNAIL’s 7th album - is a fine distillation of life’s lessons, well learned. Like a well-aged cognac, "Blue Sky Songs" is mature, complex, occasionally fiery, but with great depth and power. Their musical craft is clearly on display with thoughtful lyrics and soaring melodies, and a feel good vibe coming from their unique blend of folk and celtic, country and rock.

HOBNAIL has won considerable acclaim over their 23 year career. Having headlined everywhere from Canada to Norfolk Island, from Oamaru to Auckland, and racked up multiple New Zealand Music Awards nominations in the process. They are 3 time finalists at the New Zealand Music Awards, once for Best Folk Album with "Fortune Horses" and twice for Best Country Song for "Dead in the Water" and "Baggage".

HOBNAIL was formed by Rob Joass in 1994 - an ex-Sydney-sider who came to New Zealand more than 25 years ago with a guitar over his shoulder and a bag full of original tunes - and Jo Moir, a violinist whose voice proved a perfect counterpoint to Joass.

Rob (Vocals, Guitar, Mandola), writes compulsively, tours incessantly, teaches guitar, produces albums, and can be found behind a mixing desk, playing live and in the studio when time allows. His songs have been covered by artists both in NZ and abroad and is often spoken of as one of the hardest working musicians in New Zealand...

Jo Moir (Vocals, Violin) incorporates Celtic, Country and Classical influences into a violin playing style which can range from the breathtakingly beautiful to ‘barnstorming’, As a vocalist, Jo can melt the coldest of hearts, "Jo Moir has one of those rare voices….. a breath of fresh air", Andy Donnelly Radio CKUA, Canada

Caroline Easther (Drums, Vocals) is a New Zealand music legend, having spent time drumming for iconic Dunedin bands The Chills and The Verlaines. In 1997 she teamed up with The Warratahs main man Barry Saunders, with whom she continues to record and tour, most notably with Bob Dylan and Joe Cocker.

Last but far from least is multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Hamish Graham (Bass Guitar, vocals), Graham is classically trained and can play anything and everything, and is a fine songwriter in his own right. Hamish brings an inimitable style to everything he does.