Sacred Mirrors art exhibition on in Auckland

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 15:28

Exhibition 13 - 27 June 2017 | Parnell Gallery, Auckland

Sacred Mirrors is a way for people to approach these paintings. Minson hopes that "we see qualities in our own nature reflecting back to us."

Artist Sofia Minson with her paintings "Rose of the Cross" and "Queen of Raa"

Maori portraits with facial moko.

Wild oceans and mountainous New Zealand landscapes.

Animals decorated with sacred geometry.

All artworks in this series bear the names of ancestors and mythological deities from MÄori, Egyptian, Hindu and Christian cosmology.

The Auckland based painter whose art has been collected all over the world for 13 years is of NgÄti Porou, Swedish, English and Irish heritage.

Sofia grew up in New Zealand, Samoa, Sri Lanka and China due to her father’s engineering project management work. She became interested in the connections between diverse people, cultures and religions.

On returning home to New Zealand, it was painting the myths, land and people of Aotearoa that helped strengthen her link to her Maori roots.

Minson’s large contemporary paintings are charged with ancient symbols and images of gods and goddesses.

There are several female portraits.

A thread of Mana WÄhine or The Divine Feminine runs through them.

The women embody qualities of the guardian of the underworld Hine-nui-te-pÅ, the Egyptian goddess Isis, mother Mary in Christian theology and a NgÄpuhi princess who was painted by C.F. Goldie over a century ago.

A dozen white canvases have given way to months of the artist’s watery washes of black ink-like paint, rendering delicate images of nature and soulful faces, crowned with highlights of shining, metallic gold.

Their emotion is transmitted through powerful, singular, focussed compositions that demand your attention.

In the five years since her last major solo exhibition, Minson has been gathering inspiration and evolving a new painting style. She believes "cultivating playfulness and non-judgement about art-making is essential for creativity."

In this fast paced digital world Sofia says painting these awe-inspiring characters was "both grounding and uplifting." She hopes they can provide a sense of connection for other people as well.

One of the artist's favourite quotes, which inspired the title of the exhibition is from Khalil Gibran:

"Beauty is eternity

gazing at itself

in a mirror.

But you are eternity

and you are

the mirror."

Exhibition Information

Sacred Mirrors

Art Exhibition by Sofia Minson

13 - 27 June 2017

Parnell Gallery, Auckland

Opening Tues 13th June 5:30pm - all are welcome!

"Sacred Mirrors" is Sofia Minson's exhibition of new works at Parnell Gallery.

It's her first solo show in five years so she'd love to have your support.

Opening night is free and all are welcome so come and join us at 5:30pm on Tuesday 13th June 2017 to celebrate!

The works will be on display until 27 June 2017 at Parnell Gallery, Auckland.