How Story Camp changed the way we think about story

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 16:12

"Don’t be fooled. Story Camp takes place in a beautifully simple, stripped-back setting by the sea - but man it’s tough. My script was expertly interrogated with care and without mercy - but unlike notes and feedback delivered via email, this was a living process. Story Camp’s no holiday, it was often uncomfortable, but I am undoubtedly a better writer for the experience." - Max Currie

Applications open soon for Script to Screen’s Story Camp, an immersive feature film development workshop that fosters craft, imagination and voice. Over five days exceptional local and international practitioners engage in a robust exchange with talented NZ screenwriters and filmmakers to help their feature film projects be the best they can be.

Kathryn Burnett prompts 2016 participants Armagan Ballantyne, Florian Habicht, Jesse Griffin and Josephine Stewart Te-Whiu to share their Story Camp learnings.

Join us to hear direct how the experience changed these filmmakers approach to story, writing process and development. Find out how the selection process works and how your application can stand out from the crowd.

International advisors have included Artistic Director of the Sundance Directors’ Lab Gyula Gazdag, longstanding Sundance mentor screenwriter Joan Tewkesbury (NASHVILLE), and screenwriters Guillermo Arriaga (21 GRAMS), David Seidler (THE KINGS SPEECH, Michael Goldernburg (HARRY POTTER: THE GOBLET OF FIRE).

The Basement, Thurs 22 June, bar opens 5pm, talk 6-7, $5 koha appreciated.

Story Camp Aotearoa is made possible with financial assistance from the New Zealand Film Commission.