SFRQ: Otago solo duo winners and band heats results

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 09:53

Third time was the charm for Josh Glennie from Taieri College who took out the Smokefreerockquest solo duo title at the Otago regional heats at Kavanagh College on Friday.

Josh has entered Smokefreerockquest twice before in the band category, but this was his first time entering on his own. He says it may have been an ‘accidental stage presence’ that contributed to his win in the solo/duo category.

"I shake a lot [from nerves] on stage so I try to move around to hide it and I think that sets me apart from other people a bit. An accidental stage presence. I wasn’t expecting to get anywhere, I just got on stage and it was pretty cool."

Josh, who describes his music as ‘a bit of reggae… a bit of alternative’ credits his music teacher for a large representation from Taieri College at Smokefreerockquest.

"Taieri College is a really, really great place for music. Our music teacher, Miss [Christina] Cochrane, tries really hard to get us all on stage. She’s pretty great. I think she just likes seeing kids who don’t think they can do music, and then get up on stage and the look on their faces when they are playing and the crowd’s responding and clapping along, it’s pretty cool."

Ashlee Maxwell from Taieri College placed second. These two solo-duos now put 15 mins of their best material together to submit for selection as national finalists.

The 13 top bands selected at the heats will go on the play off for the top two places and other awards at the Otago final at Kavanagh College next Saturday 17 June at 7pm. Tickets for the regional final are available from NZTix.co.nz $20 adult, $10 student.

The 13 bands selected to go on to the Otago final are:

Under Apex John McGlashan College

Somewhere In Between -Taieri College

Bark Like a Dog Taieri College, Logan Park HS, Kings HS

Carmina Logan Park High School

Brain Stew Kings High School

Valerie Taieri College

Sugarcoated Bullets Kings High School

The stay-at- home dads Kings High School

No Vacancy Taieri College

Backwards J Taieri College

Painted Blind Logan Park High School

Club Martian Taieri College

Sun Animals Otago Boys'; High School

Smokefreerockquest Founder and director Glenn Common said the level of performance at the heats seems to keep going up every year as entrants get more support for contemporary music from their schools, make use of on line resources and have role models who have used Smokefreerockquest as a springboard to success.

"Between now and the regional final their preparation work is part of the process that makes Smokefreerockquest and Pacifica Beats such valuable learning experiences for young people," he said. "The 13 bands going on to the finals need to practise hard, craft their set, get their supporters rallied and make good use of networking opportunities and social media to promote themselves and their achievements. For a lot of students these steps can be part of their NCEA assessments."

The regional events for both Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats run from May 12 until July 7, with the top regional bands and solo/duos submitting video footage for selection to play off at the Smokefree Pacifica Beats national final on Friday September 1 at the Dorothy Winstone Centre in Auckland, followed by the Smokefreerockquest national final on Saturday September 2.

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners’ prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners that include $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, a $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package a ‘Decent Exposure’ campaign on The Edge TV, and a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends. There is also the MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand) Scholarship for Outstanding Musicianship, the APRA Lyric Award, the Lowdown Best Song Award, Smokefree Vocals Award, and the People’s Choice voted by text with the opportunity to open the Smokefreerockquest national final. Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest over its 28-year history include Broods, Leroy Clampitt, Kimbra, Aaradhna, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Kids of 88, Die!Die!Die!, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Marlon Williams, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Kora, Thomston, Midnight Youth, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Devilskin, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and The Naked and Famous; Smokefree Pacifica Beats standout successes include Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have ten singles all certified gold or platinum.