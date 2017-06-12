SFRQ: Central Otago solo duo winners and band heats results

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 09:56

Smokefreerockquest experience paid off for Sofia Machray from Wakatipu High School who capped her third time in the event by winning the solo duo title in the first ever Central Otago regional heats at the Lake Wanaka Centre on Saturday.

Despite her earlier Smokefreerockquest successes, including the regional MAINZ Musicianship Award, people’s choice and solo duo artist, Sofia was ‘surprised’ to win this year due to the stand out performances from other entrants.

"There’s so much talent. Everybody’s original songs are so good. I don’t know why the judge’s chose me. Maybe my act was a little bit different compared to the others. People tell me that my voice is quite unique."

Sofia describes her music as ‘alternative folk music’ and says her songs are not usually about herself but ‘about the world’. Her winning song, ‘Tears of War’ seemed to resonate with the audience.

"It’s quite intense. The crowd was very, very quiet throughout. It was just really nice; everyone's attention was on me. It was nice to have that."

Dylan Rimmer from Mt Aspiring College placed second. These two solo-duos now put 15 minutes of their best material together to submit for selection as national finalists.

The 12 top bands selected at the heats will go on the play off for the top two places and other awards at the Central Otago final at Queenstown Memorial Hall on Saturday 1 July at 7pm.

Tickets are available from Eventfinda, $20 adult, $20 students.

The 12 bands selected to go on to the Central Otago final are:

Quencha Wakatipu High School

Cheery Moon Wakatipu High School

The Usual Strangers Cromwell College

Haven Wakatipu High School

Just An Octave Higher Mt Aspiring College

Duct Tape Fix Mt Aspiring College

L8 Mt Aspiring College

Not Yet Rated Mt Aspiring College

Shortworm Mt Aspiring College

Murphy’s Law Wakatipu High School

Ceiling Mt Aspiring College

Stratosphere Mt Aspiring College

Founder and director Glenn Common said the level of performance at the heats seems to keep going up every year as entrants get more support for contemporary music from their schools, make use of on line resources and have role models who have used Smokefreerockquest as a springboard to success.

"Between now and the regional final their preparation work is part of the process that makes Smokefreerockquest and Pacifica Beats such valuable learning experiences for young people," he said. "The 12 bands going on to the finals need to practise hard, craft their set, get their supporters rallied and make good use of networking opportunties and social media to promote themselves and their achievements. For a lot of students these steps can be part of their NCEA assessments."

The regional events for both Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats run from May 12 until July 7, with the top regional bands and solo/duos submitting video footage for selection to play off at the Smokefree Pacifica Beats national final on Friday September 1 at the Dorothy Winstone Centre in Auckland, followed by the Smokefreerockquest national final on Saturday September 2.

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners’ prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners that include $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, a $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package a ‘Decent Exposure’ campaign on The Edge TV, and a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends. There is also the MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand) Scholarship for Outstanding Musicianship, the APRA Lyric Award, the Lowdown Best Song Award, Smokefree Vocals Award, and the People’s Choice voted by text with the opportunity to open the Smokefreerockquest national final Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest over its 28-year history include Broods, Leroy Clampitt, Kimbra, Aaradhna, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Kids of 88, Die!Die!Die!, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Marlon Williams, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Kora, Thomston, Midnight Youth, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Devilskin, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and The Naked and Famous; Smokefree Pacifica Beats standout successes include Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have ten singles all certified gold or platinum.