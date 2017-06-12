SFRQ: Auckland regionals finals results

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 10:07

The future of Kiwi music is in safe hands judging by the talent on show at four Auckland Smokefreerockquest gigs over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

On Friday night Tie Fighters from Kaipara College won the North Shore regional final in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Dorothy Winstone Centre at AGGS.

Teone Wilkinson (lead guitar and vocals) said the four piece hard rock outfit was ‘one hundred percent caught off guard’ with the win.

"Three of us are in year 13 so this is our last rockquest and we just wanted to get through to the regional final," he said. "Really we’re not the best musicians but we jump around a lot and engage with the audience - we had them singing along and when we stopped singing they sang for us."

Teone says Tie Fighters came by their name after a uniform dispute at their school. He says their two songs were about addiction and about ‘getting rowdy’. The other members of Tie Fighters are Taine Ngatai (rhythm guitar and vocals), Jack Stenning (bass and vocals) and Daniel Way (drums).

Alternative four piece Accidentally On Purpose from Kristin School and Long Bay College place second; the band members are Eden Ivatt-Oakley (bass), Stephanie Shrimpton (lead guitar), Wilson Nye-Hingston (drums) and Avalon Martin (rhythm guitar).

These two bands now submit video to be selected for the national finals; other awards made for the North Shore are listed below.

AUCKLAND CENTRAL

On Saturday night Oath to Azrael from Massey High School took out the Auckland Central Smokefreerockquest regional final.

Lead vocalist Angel Chang says as a metal band they chose the Hebrew name for the angel of death and vengeance. He says the five band members are all in year 13 and wanted to give their Smokefreerockquest performance ‘everything’.

"Our songs focus on mental illness, it’s an issue that’s really important to us, and we try to touch on things that are not usually discussed," Angel said. "It might be self doubt or depression - but expressed through a fantasy narrative."

The other members of Oath to Azrael are Cameron Baxter (rhythm guitar), Cameron Carter (lead guitar), Bree Brown (bass) and Ethan Fasi-Mohenoa (drums).

Bad Apples from Western Springs College and Rosmini College placed second with band members George Brajkovichs (drums), Harrison Scholes (bass), James Macewan (vocals) and Jack Owles (lead guitar).

Third place went to Daffodils, with band members Jade Bryham (synthesizer), Theodore Salmon (lead guitar) Isaac Keating (drums) and Louis Graham (bass).

These three bands now submit video to be selected for the national finals; other awards made for Auckland Central are listed below.

SOLO DUO NORTH SHORE /CENTRAL AUCKLAND (Sunday)

On Sunday Jemima Clark from Epsom Girls’ Grammar took out first place in the North Shore/Central Auckland final for the solo/duo artists.

Jemima says she has been playing music since she was a ‘wee little thing’ and in Year 6 switched from classical piano to accompanying her own compositions.

"My songs are quite quiet and emotional and about things like our little insecurities that the audience can relate to," she said. "I think the microphone helped me to convey that emotion while still keeping the quiet tone."

Second place went to Jono Baker, Sacred Heart; third went to Carlo and Matisse, Rosmini College & Kristin School and fourth went to Brody (Glanfield), Rangitoto College. These four all go on to the finals selection stage, other awards listed below.

SOLO DUO WEST AUCKLAND/MANUKAU (Sunday)

The West Auckland/Manukau solo/duo final went to Sonatane Kaufusi from Manurewa High School, who placed second in last year’s SFRQ national final.

The singer-songwriter plays guitar and piano and says he’s been immersed in music in his family, church and school for as long as he can remember.

"I’d say my music is what you’d listen to on a long road trip…it’s kind of mellow," he said. "My song today was about being yourself and not believing everything the media tells you."

Sonatane also won the People’s Choice award voted for by text.

Second place went to Teuila and Heidi, Green Bay High School; third was Molly Payton, Baradene College and fourth went to Skylah (Hewett), Papatoetoe High School

These four all go on to the finals selection stage, other awards listed below.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The top three bands from Auckland Central, the top two bands from the North Shore final along with the top four solo-duos from North Shore /Central Auckland and from West Auckland/Manukau win musical gear from associate sponsor NZ Rockshops and their suppliers; and now submit 15 minutes of their best material for selection as national finalists.

Founder and director Pete Rainey said from here on the Auckland finalists would have to be well organised and work hard to make the most of the opportunity Smokefreerockquest offered.

"They have to submit video footage of their original music that will be judged in August as we lead up to the national final," he said. "This process not only demands musical ability and creativity, they also learn to work together as a group and to develop the organisation and promotional skills they’ll need if they're going to make it on the Kiwi music scene."

Still to come in Auckland is the Smokefreerockquest Manukau final at 7pm on Friday 16 June; and the Smokefree Pacifica Beats heats at 1pm on Saturday 17 June and finals at 7pm on Saturday 24 June. These events are also at the Dorothy Winstone Centre at AGGS.

NORTH SHORE BAND AWARDS (FRIDAY)

Band 1st: Tie Fighters, Kaipara College

Band 2nd: Accidentally On Purpose from Kristin School and Long Bay College

Band 3rd: Special Ed. Westlake Boys'; High School

APRA Lyric Award: Bryony Roberts, o-Boy! Kaipara College

Lowdown Best Song: Husk, Glenfield College & Rototuna Junior High

The Mainz Musicianship Award: Ryan Bran, Rangitoto College, bassist from Ives I,

Smokefree Vocals Award: Taryn Wishart, Denon, Kaipara College

People’s Choice voted by text: o-Boy! Kaipara College

AUCKLAND CENTRAL BAND AWARDS (SATURDAY)

Band 1st: Oath to Azrael from Massey High School

Band 2nd: Bad apples from Western Springs College and Rosmini College

Band 3rd: Daffodils, Western Springs College & Kristin School

APRA Lyric Award: Theodore Salmon, Western Springs College, Daffodils

Lowdown Best Song: Finders keepers, ACG Sunderland

The Mainz Musicianship Award: Hadrian Mace, the drummer from Silvera, Green Bay High

Smokefree Vocals Award: Olivia Beckett, Ivy, Diocesan School For Girls

People’s Choice voted by text: Minutes to Monday, Selwyn College

SOLO DUO AWARDS NORTH SHORE /CENTRAL AUCKLAND (SUNDAY)

First: Jemima Clark, Epsom Girls’ Grammar

Second: Jono Baker, Sacred Heart

Third: Carlo and Matisse, Rosmini College & Kristin School

Fourth: Brody (Glanfield), Rangitoto College

APRA Lyric Award: Jemilah (Ross-Hayes), Waiheke High School

Lowdown Best Song: Campbell Mack, Auckland Grammar

The Mainz Musicianship Award: Jono Baker, Sacred Heart

Smokefree Vocals Award: Brody (Glanfield), Rangitoto College

People’s Choice voted by text: Jenna Jones, Mt Albert Grammar

SOLO DUO AWARDS WEST AUCKLAND/MANUKAU (SUNDAY)

First: Sonatane Kaufusi, Manurewa High School

Second: Teuila and Heidi, Green Bay High School

Third: Molly Payton, Baradene College

Fourth: Skylah Hewett, Papatoetoe High School

APRA Lyric Award: Makayla Eli, Manurewa High School

Lowdown Best Song: Teuila and Heidi, Green Bay High School

The Mainz Musicianship Award: Adonis Snow-Pere, Manurewa High School

Smokefree Vocals Award: Caitlin Kelly, Waiuku College

People’s Choice voted by text: Sonatane Kaufusi, Manurewa High School

The regional events for both Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats run from May 12 until July 7, with the top regional bands and solo/duos submitting video footage for selection to play off at the Smokefree Pacifica Beats national final on Friday September 1 at the Dorothy Winstone Centre in Auckland, followed by the Smokefreerockquest national final on Saturday September 2.

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners’ prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners that includes $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, a $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package’ a ‘Decent Exposure’ campaign on The Edge TV, a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends. There is also the MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand) Scholarship for Outstanding Musicianship, the APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association) Lyric Award, the Lowdown Best Song Award, Smokefree Vocals Award, and the People’s Choice voted by text with the opportunity to open the Smokefreerockquest national final.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest over its 28-year history include Broods, Leroy Clampitt, Kimbra, Aaradhna, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Kids of 88, Die!Die!Die!, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Marlon Williams, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Kora, Thomston, Midnight Youth, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Devilskin, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and The Naked and Famous; Smokefree Pacifica Beats standout successes include Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have ten singles all certified gold or platinum.