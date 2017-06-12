Scotland's biggest comedy export Kevin Bridges tours NZ

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 10:53

Kevin Bridges is Scotland’s biggest comedy export. Dubbed ‘brilliant’ by Billy Connolly, Kevin made his debut at The Edinburgh Playhouse on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow in 2009. Overnight success followed with Kevin selling out his run at the Edinburgh Festival in just one day!

"It’s his eye for detail that has elevated him to a Must See Act" - Daily Mirror

His astonishing rise to success continued in 2010 when he recorded his first DVD The Story So Far…. at a sold-out Glasgow SECC Arena in front of 10,000 adoring fans. It went on to out-sell Frankie Boyle and Billy Connolly.

In 2011, Kevin headlined an episode of Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow at theGlasgow King’s Theatre. In 2012, he hosted the long running series Live At The Apollo and presented a six part documentary, Kevin Bridges - What’s The Story.

"Positively Exhilarating" - The Guardian

His 2012 tour, Kevin Bridges - The Story Continues… smashed box office records for opening day ticket sales. A staggering 45,000 tickets were sold on the first day and he sold out an incredible nine shows at the Glasgow SECC Arena. The DVD of this show was a top 5 best-seller in 2012 and is still riding high in the charts with over 300,000 sales.

His 2016 tour of the UK sold over 450,000 tickets making it one the biggest comedy tours in the UK. The reviews were 5 star all the way - this is definitely a must-see show…. but you need to be quick!

"Kevin Bridges might just become the best stand-up in the land" - The Times