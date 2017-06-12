SFRQ: East Coast finals results

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 13:19

Rock band The Search, made up of Year 12 and 11 students from Gisborne Boys’ High School and Lindisfarne College, took out the East Coast regional final of Smokefreerockquest in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Gisborne War Memorial Theatre on Friday night.

It is the second year in a row that The Search has won the East Coast regional final and Drummer Kyle Hannah thought the bands win was down to having a great vibe onstage.

"We just wanted to go out and smash it," he said. "Last year we were quite nervous but this time we were really excited. All of our friends were there and there were no nerves. We just had the best time on stage. Our lead singer had a harmonica solo which was quite a point of difference."

The other members of The Search are Ethan Hannah (lead vocals, guitar), Ben Allan (bass) and Kees Albers-Connolly (lead guitar).

Reggae soul band Common Desiah from Wairoa College and TKKM o Ngati Kahungunu o Te Wairoa placed second; the band members are Anatipa Ainsley (vocals), Nigel Ross (vocals), Shyanne Smith (guitar), Kararaina Carroll (guitar), Gardian Tipuna (keyboard), Jayden Samuels (percussion) and Justin Hume (bass).

These two bands win musical gear from associate sponsor NZ Rockshops and their suppliers. They now submit 15 minutes of their best material for selection as national finalists; along with Rose Campbell from Wairoa College and Miss Pou (Pounamu Wharehinga) from Gisborne Girls' High School, who placed first and second in the East Coast solo-duo section announced at the regional heats last month

Founder and director Pete Rainey said from here on the East Coast finalists would have to be well organised and work hard to make the most of the opportunity Smokefreerockquest offered.

"They have to submit video footage of their original music that will be judged in August as we lead up to the national final," he said. "This process not only demands musical ability and creativity, they also learn to work together as a group and to develop the organisation and promotional skills they’ll need if they're going to make it on the Kiwi music scene."

The full list of awards made on Friday was:

Band 1st: The Search from Gisborne Boys’ High School and Lindisfarne College

Band 2nd: Common Desiah, Wairoa College

Band 3rd: Shadows in the Darkness from Campion College

Smokefree Pacifica Beats Award (announced at heats): Common Desiah, from Wairoa College and TKKM o Ngati Kahungunu o Te Wairoa

Solo/Duo 1st (announced at heats): Rose Campbell from Wairoa College

Solo/Duo 2nd (announced at heats): Miss Pou from Gisborne Girls' High School

APRA Lyric Award: Bianca Byrne from Grey Nebula from Gisborne Girls' High School

Lowdown Best Song: Axiom from Gisborne Girls' High School

The Mainz Musicianship Award: Patrick Murphy, the drummer from Shadows in the Darkness from Campion College

Smokefree Vocals Award: Samantha Booth, Niamh Athy, Waimiria Coffey and Tylah Hei from Mellow from Gisborne Girls' High School

People’s Choice voted by text: Sit Down in Front from Campion College and Gisborne Boys' High School

The regional events for both Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats run from May 12 until July 7, with the top regional bands and solo/duos submitting video footage for selection to play off at the Smokefree Pacifica Beats national final on Friday September 1 at the Dorothy Winstone Centre in Auckland, followed by the Smokefreerockquest national final on Saturday September 2.

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners’ prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners that includes $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, a $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package’ a ‘Decent Exposure’ campaign on The Edge TV, a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends. There is also the MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand) Scholarship for Outstanding Musicianship, the APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association) Lyric Award, the Lowdown Best Song Award, Smokefree Vocals Award, and the People’s Choice voted by text with the opportunity to open the Smokefreerockquest national final.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest over its 28-year history include Broods, Leroy Clampitt, Kimbra, Aaradhna, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Kids of 88, Die!Die!Die!, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Marlon Williams, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Kora, Thomston, Midnight Youth, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Devilskin, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and The Naked and Famous; Smokefree Pacifica Beats standout successes include Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have ten singles all certified gold or platinum.