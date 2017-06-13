We're 'Primed' for the America's Cup - SKY

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 08:31

Following LIVE coverage on SKY Sport from 5am, the 35th America’s Cup will also be broadcast on Prime free-to-air from 6.30am each match day.

"Congratulations to the outstanding Emirates Team New Zealand for navigating their way through the round robin and now winning the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series. Plenty of SKY Sport customers nationwide have loved the thrill of the, at times, heart-stopping racing over the past couple of weeks," says Richard Last, Director of Sport.

"As we all now know, Emirates Team New Zealand was this morning confirmed as the contender to face Team Oracle in the 35th America’s Cup. This is an incredible achievement. As excitement builds across the country, we are pleased to let New Zealanders know this event will be available to watch not only LIVE on SKY Sport from 5am but also on Prime free-to-air from 6.30am each match day. We are in for an exciting few days."