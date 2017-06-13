Rotorua Boney M concert relocated

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 10:24

The Boney M concert in Rotorua this Wednesday has been moved to the Energy Events Centre.

Due to the temporary closure of Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre, Rotorua Events and Venues staff have been working with users and event organisers to relocate booked events.

Part of disco royalty, Boney M are touring New Zealand with one scheduled performance in Rotorua.

Currently led by original member Maizie Williams, the disco legends will play the Energy Events Centre this Wednesday night and will feature crowd favourites like Daddy Cool and Rivers of Babylon.

Boney M are supported on their New Zealand tour by Christchurch singing sensation Bella Kalolo. The Samoan, Tongan and Maori (Ngati Porou) soul sister has previously been handpicked to work with and support artists like Mos Def, Renee Geyer, Fat Freddy’s Drop and more recently soul legend Chaka Khan.

Ticketmaster services have also temporarily relocated to the Energy Events Centre and ticket holders will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster about event changes.

For more information on the closure go to this link. For ticket sales go to Ticketmaster

Other events which have been relocated are:

- Stage Challenge and J Rock 2017 - moved to Energy Events Centre

- Te Wananga o Aotearoa Graduation - now at Distinction Hotel

- Lions Tour Public Bus Hub -moved to the Fenton Street iSite

- The Royal Family Dance Crew - now at Rotorua Girls High Arena

