MTG Hawke's Bay open day coming up

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 11:45

Celebrate Matariki at MTG Hawke’s Bay on Sunday 25 June, which will have free entry from 10am to 5pm.

Matariki is the traditional MÄori New Year, where festivities are held for families and friends to connect and reflect on the year gone-by, celebrate the present and plan for the future. Enjoy this open day inside the warmth of MTG and check out the latest exhibitions He Manu TÄ«oriori: Songbirds, and Freedom and Structure: Cubism and New Zealand Art 1930-1960.

The annual Kaumatua Kapa Haka Festival, described as the most beautiful kapa haka festival in Aotearoa, will be livestreaming directly from Te Papa in Wellington. Be there to see the iconic group NgÄti Kahungunu Taikura on the big screen as they take the stage at 2pm.

Other activities on the day will include a drop-in Matariki craft zone, family activities and exhibition floor talks given by Charles Ropitini, Tryphena Cracknell and Iwi Toi Kahungunu.