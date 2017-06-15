Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at Auckland Museum

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 07:54

Auckland Museum is delighted to exclusively bring the world-renowned exhibition Wildlife Photographer of the Year to Auckland. On loan from the Natural History Museum in London, the free exhibition will open on Friday 7 July featuring 100 new awe-inspiring images, from fascinating animal behaviour to breathtaking wild landscapes.

A must-see, world-class exhibition enjoyed all over the world by nature lovers and photographers, the exhibition illustrates the majesty and vulnerability of life on our planet - from spotted hyenas to humpback whales, from urban leopards to wild orangutans.

"It’s a privilege to be able to offer this world-class exhibition free to Aucklanders. Auckland Museum is a dynamic space and we strive to create an ever-changing programme of special exhibitions and events for the people of this city," says Museum Director Dr. David Gaimster.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 50 years. Launching in 1965 and attracting 361 entries, today the competition receives almost 50,000 entries from 96 countries highlighting its enduring appeal. This year’s 100 award-winning images will embark on an international tour that allows them to be seen by millions of people across six continents.

Jan English, Head of Touring Exhibitions at the Natural History Museum, says "Wildlife Photographer of the Year celebrates the very best nature photography, and it is consistently one of our most successful touring exhibitions, enjoyed by millions every year. These images tell thought-provoking stories about our planet that prompt us all to think differently about the natural world and the future we want to create."

Admire the stunning photographs, and create your own curious creature in the exhibition's Design Space with a hands-on activity for all the family.

Exhibition information

Dates and times: Friday 7 July - Sunday 3 December, Special Exhibitions Hall

Free with Museum Entry