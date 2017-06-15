NZIPP joins forces with World of WearableArt

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 14:00

What happens when photography and wearable art collide? Magic. New Zealand Institute of Professional Photographers (NZIPP) and World of WearableArt (WOW) are coming together for a special project, highlighting the skills and talents of the extraordinary New York fashion photographer, Lindsay Adler.

From 15-19 June, NZIPP is holding its annual event at Shed 6 Queens Wharf in Wellington, compromising: InFocus Conference, for professional photographers; Exposure: The NZ Photo Show, for anyone who loves photography - workshops, presentations, demonstrations, trade show, competitions and more; and the Iris Awards, open to NZ and international professional photographers, with an exhibition. The events attract photographers from across New Zealand and around the world, with one of the invited guests being Lindsay Adler. When Adler was asked what she would like to photograph for a demonstration session, her immediate response was WOW.

Adler has risen to the top of her industry as both a photographer and educator. Based in New York City, her fashion editorials have appeared in numerous fashion and photography publications including Marie Claire, InStyle, Elle, Rangefinder, Professional Photographer and dozens more. Named one of the top 10 best fashion photographers in the world, Adler is also sought-after internationally as a speaker.

As author of four books, Adler is always working on new ways to share her passions and knowledge with others. Each year she teaches tens of thousands of photographers world-wide through prestigious platforms such as creativeLIVE, KelbyOne, and the industry’s largest conferences.

Adler is enthusiastic about her visit, "It would be impossible to visit New Zealand and not be incredibly inspired - everywhere I turn I envision beautiful fashion editorials set against stunning textures and epic landscapes.

"In addition to being inspired by environments," says Adler, "I love to draw inspiration from the creations of other artists and use their pieces as a springboard for my own creativity. For years I've been admiring the ingenious pieces of the talented artists of WOW and hoped to collaborate with them upon my return to New Zealand. This year when NZIPP invited me to speak at InFocus, my first request was to find a way to combine the event and creative collaborations with the artists at WOW. I know the results will be stunning."

For InFocus, Adler will photograph three garments from WOW’s collection - ‘Traditional Progress’ by Hong Kong designer by Tsz Kwan Au in 2012; ‘The Floating’ by Chinese designer Yanjinting Chen in 2015; and ‘Eos’ by New Zealand designer Claire Prebble in 2004.

On Saturday 17 June from 10am-11am at Shed 6 Queens Wharf, Adler’s photoshoot of the WOW WearableArt garments will be open FREE to the public - a fantastic opportunity to see behind the scenes at a professional photoshoot.

Infocus - 18-19 June www.infocus.org.nz

Exposure: The NZ Photo Show - 15-18 June www.infocus.org.nz

Iris Awards - exhibition open to the public 15-17 June www.irisawards.org.nz

All events at Shed 6 Queens Wharf Wellington