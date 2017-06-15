Jono and Ben return to Massey for #CoolTownBro

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 15:44

Following their visit to Massey University’s ManawatÅ« campus several weeks ago, television personalities Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce were back in Palmerston North this week to film a segment for their namesake show.

The city won the show’s "cool town bro" competition, which saw Jono and Ben exploring the sights of Palmerston North and filming for an episode that airs tonight.

One of the show’s stars, comedian Laura Daniel, who is originally from Palmerston North, visited the campus to film a music video.

The episode airs tonight at 7.30pm on television channel three.