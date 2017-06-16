'Here's to the future' says Mayor Sheryl Mai

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 12:13

"I have just been informed that the The Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau MÄori Art Gallery underwrite has also been achieved. That, combined with Wednesday’s announcement by Lotteries and today’s pledge by the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage of up to $3 million in support of the project, means that PNT has done all it had to do to meet the criteria set after the referendum.

"A report will now go to Council outlining next steps," Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai said.

"In the past week we have been asking residents what changes they expect and want to see over the next 10 years. I believe that the Hundertwasser Arts Centre is now going to be a big part of the picture, not just for this city, district and region but in fact, for New Zealand.

"I am very proud of the sustained effort and vision of the people who have backed this project. Here’s to the future!"

Here is the link to the Beehive news release:

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/hundertwasser-arts-centre-set-go-ahead