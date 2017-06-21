Variety show to fill the Opera House with diverse local talent

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 21:46

Local variety show The Menagerie goes Deluxe at the historic Opera House on Saturday the 2nd of September, putting on a show as grand and as large as the days of vaudeville and music hall entertainment. It’s an extravaganza of the exciting, intriguing and strangely compelling.

Emulating the grandeur of The Royal Variety Performance and the frivolity of The Muppet Show, The Menagerie Deluxe offers vaudevillian variety with a risque edge. The show features 16 different acts involving circus, dance, magic, opera, kapa haka, burlesque, comedy, poetry, drag, music along with many more oddities.

Using the Opera House as a venue is a huge step up and a first for The Menagerie, which has been holding monthly shows at The Fringe Bar since 2013.

Producer Rachel Rouge acknowledges that the venue is big change for the show. "With the high ceilings for circus aerial acrobatics and the larger stage for dance and group performances, using The Opera House means the show can push performance to new heights, figuratively and literally." says Rouge. "It's an opportunity to showcase Wellington's brilliant and diverse performing art talent."

To find out more about the performers in this unique one-night-only show, go to themenagerie.co.nz/deluxe/

Tickets are on sale through Ticketek