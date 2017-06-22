Paranormal Prom for Invercargill teens

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 09:07

Survival is the theme of this year’s annual Paranormal Prom, which promises a night of free, fun entertainment for teens on July 1.

The event, to be held at the Invercargill Public Library, is for teens between 12 and 18 years of age, and there will be plenty of activities on offer. Attendees will be asked to dress up as something creepy, and will learn everything there is to know about horror films and books; from how to out-wit a horror movie murderer, to tips on how to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Invercargill Public Library’s Teen Librarian, Michelle Cunningham, said the Paranormal Prom was her favourite teen event of the year.

"The night is always enjoyed by everyone. It's great to see teens dress up, have fun, and share their passion for the paranormal together. It's a great opportunity to not take life so seriously and be a bit silly," Mrs Cunningham said.

During the night there will be horror-themed snacks, as well as a spooky photo booth to ensure everyone goes home with a keepsake of their night. The event runs from 6-9pm and registrations are required. To register visit http://ilibrary.co.nz/home/news/paranormal-prom.