Interactive exhibition set to build our city and our communities

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 11:40

Come along to the #wellynextdoor exhibition opening at the Wellington Museum Flux space next week, as we start building a paper version of our city - with every picture telling a different story.

The idea behind the exhibition is to help people feel connected to their community and get to know their neighbours.

"It’s particularly relevant now as the local community is likely to be your first support system in the case of an emergency," says exhibition organiser Belle Gwilliam.

"With help from the public, we’re making a paper version of our city with drawings of our neighbours/friends/family houses, icons, pets and people. We’re also recording people’s stories through a number of methods."

MÄori partnerships, children and young people portfolio lead Councillor Jill Day has already created her own piece (a beehive) for the paper city, and is excited to see everyone’s inner artist come out.

"This exhibition has been designed by young people for young people, but will be a fun interactive experience for everyone. I look forward to hearing the stories that are shared during the exhibition, and I’m proud of the way Council will be involving the community in this creative way."

Belle, who has an artistic background, will be holding a number of workshops giving a bit of direction towards participants.

"You don’t need to be a talented artist to contribute, but photo references for anything people would like to draw would be handy," adds Belle.

The free event runs from 27 June - 8 July, from 10am-5pm every day in the Flux exhibition space on the ground floor of the Wellington Museum.

- Free informal workshop with Belle Gwilliam: Saturday 1 July, between 1-5pm

- Free crafting session: Monday 3 July and Wednesday 5 July, 12-4pm

All materials provided and no booking necessary. For more information about workshops contact: wellynextdoor@wcc.govt.nz