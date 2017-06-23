Matariki meets Mt Albert - on its way to Alberton

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 15:42

A diverse range of Mt Albert artists and designers will join together as part of an exciting art exhibition at Alberton to mark Matariki.

The historic Mt Albert mansion, which is cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, will host Matariki Meets Mt Albert - an exhibition incorporating a wide range of subtle, imaginary, inspired and unexpected works that draw inspiration from the core theme of Matariki.

Matariki - the Maori New Year - is traditionally associated with planting, commemoration of those who have passed on before, and the celebration of life.

"Exhibitors have produced works based on their own personal expression and inspiration towards Matariki," says the Manager of Alberton, Rendell McIntosh.

"The exhibition will provide a fusion where traditional meets modern."

Matariki Meets Mt Albert will be a real treat for art lovers according to Curator and Designer, Ron Crummer.

"There will be an amazing mix of high calibre works on show including everything from photography, furniture, sculpture and many more," he says.

Matariki Meets Mt Albert runs July 1-3, and July 5-9 (10am-4pm). Free entry to ballroom exhibition only; normal entry fee applies to rest of house.