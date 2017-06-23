Local businesses help make Lower Hutt light show extra special

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 16:51

Lower Hutt businesses are joining Hutt City Council to deliver HighLight: Carnival of Lights later this year.

Coming this Labour Weekend in October, Highlight will transform Riddiford Garden in central Lower Hutt into a wonderland of brilliant light installations and live performances.

Over four days visitors to the light festival can enjoy walking through the gardens and immersing themselves in the various displays, live entertainment, interactive features and pyrotechnics. The event will be open to all ages and free to attend.

Council’s Partnership Development Specialist Lizzie Edwards says "We are thrilled to announce the proud support of The Breeze Wellington, Macaulay Metals, Mitre 10 MEGA Petone, and Professionals Redcoats Ltd. Each of these local businesses are working with us to create a unique event designed to surprise and delight everyone who attends. This local business support enables us to make sure that the event is free and accessible to the whole community."

"We’ve been blown away with the creative ideas our sponsors have brought to the Carnival; it’s going to be a magical event and a highlight of the city’s event calendar."

To find out more about HighLight: Carnival of Lights visit highlight.org.nz