Winter Reading Challenge at the Invercargill Public Library

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 08:58

The annual Winter Reading Challenge is back this July at the Invercargill Public Library. This year it is open to all ages. After taking a break in 2016 the challenge is returning to the successful 2015 format.

During the month of July, challenge yourself to read six books and you could walk away with $100 worth of Whitcoulls vouchers. In 2015, 164 people entered the Challenge, with 984 books read.

Invercargill Public Library’s Children’s Librarian, Megan Findlater, said the entries grow each year. She hopes to reach 1500 books read this July.

"Studies show people who read are more successful, have lower stress levels and have better memory than those who don’t read. Plus, it is fun. This competition is a great way to promote reading and a love of books while tickling people’s competitive nature:"

Log books will be available on 1 July and the competition runs until 31 July. Logs can be downloaded from the Library website, or picked up at any Help Desk.