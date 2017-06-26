SFRQ Canterbury finals results

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 10:44

With a name inspired by a sandwich at Tekapo café Run 76, Christ’s College pop-funk- rock five piece, Run77, took out the Canterbury regional final of Smokefreerockquest at The Foundry on Friday night.

Lead guitarist and vocalist Angus Mossman is a veteran of four Smokefreerockquests and one Rockshop Bandquest (when he was in Year 7). Run77 was in Smokefreerockquest last year as a trio, but Angus says their sound is a lot more full now with drums and another guitar. He describes the competition on Friday night as ‘totally insane’.

"Winning was surreal, we were surprised and stoked, but we had put the work in," he says.

"Since term 1 we’ve practised every morning at 7am - it’s annoyed the neighbours but now we’ve got a chance (at the finals) it’s not going to stop."

The other members of Run77 are Robert Rolleston (bass), Henry Phelps (guitar) and brothers Angus Murray (drums) and George Murray (keyboard and vocals).

Last year’s Canterbury winners and Smokefree Pacifica Beats national finalists Fuzhun from Shirley Boys'; High School placed second; the band members are Gideon Valavala (guitar and vocals), Tasipale Valavala (drums), Michael Mose (vocals), Loutoa Osai (bass), Temuera Hay (lead guitar), Josh Mosa'ati (vocals) and Keenan Jarvis (vocals).

These two bands win musical gear from associate sponsor NZ Rockshops and their suppliers. They now submit 15 minutes of their best material for selection as national finalists; along with Contradiction from Cashmere High School and x2 from Hagley Community College who placed first and second in the Canterbury solo-duo section announced at the regional heats last month.

Founder and director Pete Rainey said from here on the Canterbury finalists would have to be well organised and work hard to make the most of the opportunity Smokefreerockquest offered.

"They have to submit video footage of their original music that will be judged in August as we lead up to the national final," he said. "This process not only demands musical ability and creativity, they also learn to work together as a group and to develop the organisation and promotional skills they’ll need if they're going to make it on the Kiwi music scene."

The full list of awards made on Saturday was:

Band 1st: Run77 from Christ's College

Band 2nd: Fuzhun from Shirley Boys'; High School

Band 3rd: Class Disruption, Chisnallwood Intermediate

Smokefree Pacifica Beats Award (announced at heats): Proud Brown from Haeata Community Campus and Mairehau High School.

Solo/Duo 1st (announced at heats): Contradiction (Jess Tater and Nina Noble) from Cashmere High School

Solo/Duo 2nd (announced at heats): x2 (Naishn Morgan and Rongomai Callaghan) from Hagley Community College,

APRA Lyric Award: Jess Tater and Nina Noble from Contradiction, Cashmere High School

Lowdown Best Song: Midnight Things, St Bede’s College

The Mainz Musicianship Award: The Blind Fishermen (Lawrence Miller (guitar) and Michael

Bennett (drums)), Hagley Community College

Smokefree Vocals Award: Fuzhun from Shirley Boys'; High School

People’s Choice voted by text: River Moon, St Andrew's College